Tommy Lee has claimed Travis Scott ''ripped off'' his roller coaster set design.

The drummer used roller coaster set whilst on tour in 2011 when he did a 360-degree loop whilst strapped to his drum set, and has now claimed that rapper Travis Scott - who is currently on his 'Astroworld' tour - has stolen his design as his amusement park staging comes complete with a roller coaster and a ferris wheel.

In a rant posted to Instagram on Thursday (29.11.18), Tommy wrote: ''Just found out this fucking idiot @trvisxx or someone on his team ripped off the 360 AND The Crüecifly! WTF!! Get an original idea bro...(swipe to see who did this shit first) BRB there's more....

''ANNNNND not one rip off but TWO. DOPE. I get copying is a form of flattery, but this is just straight ripping off my shit. What do you guys think??? #crüecifly (sic)''

The Motley Crue rocker then took to Twitter to continue his rant, even telling Travis to ''lawyer up''.

He then added in a final tweet: ''And the plot thickens! After I and our production crew created the 360 and Crüecifly, We hired a company called SGPS in Las Vegas to create it. WELLLLL GUESS WHO'S DOING TRAVIS'S SET DESIGN???? F***ing SGPS! So all u mothafuckas tellin me I'm not right can f**k off (sic)''

Travis' attorney Laurie L. Soriano has already fired back at Tommy with a statement claiming there's ''no legal basis'' for his claims, as Travis already acquired ''all rights'' to the equipment from the owner of the system.

Laurie told TMZ: ''Tommy didn't invent the concept of a roller coaster on stage and there's no legal basis for his accusatory outburst. The actual creator and owner of the system has granted Travis all rights to use that equipment to complement his original stage design.''