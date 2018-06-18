Tommy Lee's son seemingly threatened to punch him again on Sunday (17.06.18).

The Motley Crue rocker was knocked out in March after getting into a fight with Brandon Lee - who had claimed he'd acted in self defence because his dad was supposedly drunk - and the 22 year old threatened to repeat the incident as he blasted his father for being absent during the childhoods of himself and his younger brother Dylan, 20.

Brandon spoke out on Instagram after the 55-year-old drummer used a Father's Day post to question whether he'd failed as a dad because of his sons' lack of ''morals'', and also criticised their mother, his ex-wife Pamela Anderson, for the way she raised the boys.

Brandon shared Tommy's post and wrote: ''Remember what happened last time you said this s**t? night night. You gotta show up to be a Dad big guy. If you think we're so bad (which I can assure you we are not) then you should have showed up to a few more BDays and baseball games.

''Someone like you couldn't raise a man like me. Once again painting our family in a negative light. Who the f**k are you? Just move on dude... WE ALL HAVE. or I'll put you right back to f***ing sleep (sic)''

He then shared a video of Tommy passed out on the floor in his underwear, seemingly after their previous fight, and wrote: ''Look a little sleepy there Tommy. (sic)''

In his own post, Tommy admitted being a father isn't ''easy'' and told of how he wished his kids had grown up with the values his own dad had instilled in him, making him question his parenting skills.

Alongside a photo of himself and his own father and another of himself with Brandon as a toddler, he wrote: ''I'm not gonna sit here and post some fluffed up bulls**t for the public to read.... I'm gonna be honest- Being a father ain't easy! I'm so tired of the fake s**t I keep seeing all over IG... let's get real: It's a rollercoaster ok?

''My father taught me to respect everyone and everything and to take care of those that I loved. He taught me to appreciate my possessions, and to be grateful for the things I was given.

''I've F***ed up at times but I've always bounced back. When I had a child, my first child, I wanted to instill those same virtues into him. Sometimes I feel like I failed as a father, because my kids don't know the value of things. If they break something, they don't care because they know they'll just get a new one, if they hurt someone, they don't care because so many people tell them it's OK. I never wanted this for my kids.''

But the rocker then slammed his ex-wife for ''enabling'' Brandon and Dylan's ''bad behaviour'' and treating them when they didn't deserve it, and admitting his sons can be ''assholes''.

He concluded: ''I know I'm not fully to blame, because their mom has a lot to do with it, enabling bad behavior and buying them things when they weren't good, but I guess I hoped at the end of the day they would end up kind. I love them dearly, don't get me wrong, but man, sometimes it's really tough to watch your kids grow up without those morals. Nothing can really prepare you for fatherhood .... I love my boys but they can be assholes too...and that's the truth (Cue Honest Guy music) (sic)''