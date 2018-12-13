Tommy Lee has seemingly patched up his relationship with his son Brandon Lee, following their public row earlier this year.

The Motley Crue rocker and his 22-year-old son - whom he has with Pamela Anderson - have been at loggerheads since March this year when Tommy claimed that Brandon had hit him during a heated argument, and the pair later accused each other of substance abuse.

But now, it seems they have buried the hatchet and put their differences to one side, as Tommy shared a snap on Instagram of he and Brandon sharing a warm embrace.

The 'Kickstart My Heart' hitmaker - who also has 20-year-old son Dylan with Pamela - captioned the snap: ''I love you son @brandonThomasLee (sic)''

Following their initial falling out in March, things got heated between the pair for a second time in June on Father's Day (17.06.18), when Tommy posted on Instagram claiming that he'd been unable to instil the same values in Brandon as he had done with Dylan.

Brandon responded by reminding his famous father that he knocked him unconscious back in March the last time they rowed, illustrated with a video showing his dad passed out on the ground wearing just a black T-shirt and underwear, and accusing him of being absent for a lot his kids' upbringing.

The drummer then hit back with a post detailing the thousands of dollars he had allegedly spent on his son.

He wrote: ''Rehab for son: $130,000, Party for son's 21st birthday last year: $40,000, Medical Bills after son knocks his father unconscious and uses 'alcoholism' as scapegoat: $10,000, Son acting like a victim on social media on father's day: Priceless. I'm out [mic] drop! (sic)''

Two days later, Brandon hit back again by thanking his father for paying for his trip to rehab, and extending the same offer in a jab claiming that Tommy has substance abuse problems himself.

Writing on Instagram, Brandon said: ''I thank my Dad for paying for my treatment. It's the best thing he has ever done for me. Today I am almost two years sober. Every day that goes by I feel ever more grateful. My clear mind has allowed me to do a lot with this time. So much so that I would like to offer to pay for his treatment.''