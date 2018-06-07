Tommy Lee and his fiancee Brittany Furlan have made several sex tapes.

The 31-year-old internet personality has admitted she and the Mötley Crüe drummer have filmed themselves getting experimental in the bedroom on more than one occasion but they've got no plans to release the explicit clips because they're private.

Speaking to the New York Post newspaper's Page Six column, the brunette beauty said: ''We've already made tapes, but they're not coming out. And they're not tapes!''

And it looks like Tommy and Brittany have gone down a different route from what he filmed with his ex-wife Pamela Anderson back in their heyday.

When asked if they'd filmed a tape on a boat like the 'Baywatch' actress and the metal head did in their heyday, Brittany cringed: ''No, no -- oh my God, no.''

The couple set tongues wagging last week when they posed for a picture in their bathrobes at a floral altar - sparking rumours they'd secretly tied the knot.

But Brittany was later forced to confess that it wasn't their wedding they were at, but a friend's, and they're not planning to get hitched until next February.

She said: ''We were just messing around! We just thought it was funny. They changed it on Wikipedia [to say they were now married] and everything!''

The pair have decided to hold their big day on February 14, 2019, because that was the date in which they got engaged this year, but they're yet to plan the details.

Brittany said recently: ''We're not getting married until February 14th of next year, so. But we are still getting married in bath robes next year. So everyone has to wear a f***ing bathrobe at our wedding because that's how we roll.''

For 55-year-old drummer, the upcoming nuptials will mark his fourth wedding, as he was previously married to Elaine Bergen from 1984 to 1985, Heather Locklear from 1986 to 1993 and Pamela Anderson - with whom he shares two sons, Brandon, 21, and Dylan, 20 - from 1995 to 1998.

Tommy was also previously engaged to Sofia Toufa in 2014, but they split before walking down the aisle, back in 2016.