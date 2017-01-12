Tommy Hilfiger has collaborated with the outerwear company Rossignol, and is set to launch a ski collection, which will be available in October this year.
The 65-year-old fashion designer has joined forces with the ''ultimate'' outerwear company Rossignol to launch a new capsule of winter sports attire titled Tommy x Rossignol, and the upcoming range is a project the creative mastermind has been eager to design for a ''long time''.
Speaking about the collaboration to WWD, Tommy - who is married to Dee Ocleppo, 47, and has seven-year-old son Sebastian together - said: ''I've wanted to develop this capsule collection for a long time, and Rossignol was the ultimate partner to bring the concept to life in a really iconic way. With our shared values on quality, perfect fit and merging fashion with technical function, we've designed a signature red, white and blue collection that works from the ski slopes to the international metropolis.''
Tommy - who also has children Ally, Richard, Elizabeth, and Kathleen from his previous relationship with Susie Hilfiger - has admitted he is excited to create the masterpieces because skiing has always been a ''passion'' of his ever since he was a child.
He explained: ''Skiing and winter sports have been a passion of mine since I was young.''
The line will continue Tommy's signature style with the insertion of his trademark red, blue and white colours, and will include padded ski jackets and ski trousers, zip-up cardigans and jumpers as well as the sporting equipment included skis, boots, poles and a safety helmet, all of which will be emblazoned with both the Tommy Hilfiger emblem and the Rossignol logo.
The Tommy x Rossignol range will be available to buy in October this year, and will be sold in Tommy Hilfiger stores across the globe as well as on the company's website.
