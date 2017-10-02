Tommy Hilfiger is set to auction his personal belongings for charity.

The 66-year-old fashion designer - who set up his eponymous label in 1985 - has announced he has partnered with Julien's Auctions to sell his own possessions, which include select pieces from his own art collection, clothes, as well various pieces of furniture he has amassed over the years, on October 21.

And a percentage of the profits raised from the sale will go towards the organisation Autism Speaks, which is a cause the creative mastermind is ''passionate about''.

Speaking about the upcoming event to WWD, the businessman said: ''I am excited to partner with Julien's on this auction which will benefit Autism Speaks - an organisation and cause that I am passionate about. Inspired by my love of fashion, art, music and entertainment, the auction will offer iconic pieces from pop culture history including Marilyn Monroe's jeans, Mick Jagger's leather vest and Andy Warhol's Liza Minelli and Truman Capote. I have been a longtime collector of American art and memorabilia and have had the privilege of enjoying these items for many years. It is time to pass them along for others to appreciate.''

Tommy's haul will also include a Gibson ES-335 guitar signed by the mogul himself, which is estimated to fetch between $2,000 and $4,000, as well as a collection of four signed David Bowie tarot cards and a variety of designer vintage dresses his wife, Dee Ocleppo, owns.

And buyers will also have the opportunity to get their hands on a pair of blue jeans the late style icon Marilyn Monroe wore in 'River of No Return', as well as a unique print completed by the late artist Andy Warhol, which is believed to be sold for $100,000.

A Ralph Lauren La Boheme Louis XV desk, a pair of Hermes Pippa chairs and stools , as well as antique cabinets and vases will also be up for grabs next month.

However, those looking to purchase Tommy's items will need to register for the online auction before the sale.