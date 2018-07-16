Tommy Hilfiger wants Kate Upton to model for him during her pregnancy.

The 26-year-old model recently announced she's expecting her first child with husband Justin Verlander but her changing shape doesn't mean she'll be out of work while she's carrying her baby as the 67-year-old designer is keen to have her wear his creations.

According to TMZ, he said: ''Our business is all about inclusiveness and diversity, and not just about 90 pound models.''

Sources told the outlet that Kate has an ''open invitation'' to model for the brand throughout her pregnancy.

The blonde beauty previously honoured Tommy on autism benefit show 'Night of Too Many Stars' last November and praised the designer for releasing a line of clothes for ''the differently abled''.

Kate revealed her happy news with a photograph shared on Instagram on Saturday (14.07.18), which showed her sporting a slight baby bump while standing on a balcony of a room at the W South Beach hotel in Miami.

She captioned the image: ''#PregnantinMiami @justinverlander [sunshine and loveheart emojis] (sic)''

Kate - who is currently in Miami for Sports Illustrated Swimsuit's Swim Week - has also posted the same message on her Twitter account.

The 'Other Woman' actress married Justin in Italy in November last year, and the 35-year-old sports star previously opened up about their special day.

He recalled: ''It was a very special moment. It was pretty storybook. The moment the gates opened and I saw her walking down the aisle, I lost it. She looked so beautiful, and I had been looking forward to that day for a long time.

''All the emotions came to me, and it was everything I had imagined it would be and more.''