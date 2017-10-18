Tommy Hilfiger is set to launch a clothing line for disabled people.

The 66-year-old fashion designer - who launched his eponymous brand in 1985 - is reportedly expanding his label to include a fashion collection that has certain alterations and easy fastening details to suit the needs of the wearer, Bloomberg Online has reported.

The creative mastermind's company, which is owned by PVH Corporations, will include adjusted seams and openings in the new garments, as well as magnetic and Velcro closures and adjustable leg openings, to ensure the products are easier for carers to change the customer and for the wearer to dress themselves.

And Tommy's collection will be adapted from a previous childrenswear capsule he launched last year, as well as his sportswear line.

The niche range will include 37 menswear garments, and 34 womenswear items.

And the American businessman is set for a busy year ahead as he is also set to launch a ski line in partnership with the ''ultimate'' outerwear company Rossignol this month, which he has been eager to design for a ''long time''.

Speaking previously Tommy said: ''I've wanted to develop this capsule collection for a long time, and Rossignol was the ultimate partner to bring the concept to life in a really iconic way. With our shared values on quality, perfect fit and merging fashion with technical function, we've designed a signature red, white and blue collection that works from the ski slopes to the international metropolis.''

Tommy - who also has children Ally, Richard, Elizabeth, and Kathleen from his previous relationship with Susie Hilfiger, and has eight-year-old son Sebastian with his wife Dee Ocleppo - has admitted he is excited to create the masterpieces because skiing has always been a ''passion'' of his ever since he was a child.

He explained: ''Skiing and winter sports have been a passion of mine since I was young.''