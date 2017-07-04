Tommy Hilfiger is teaming up with streetwear brand Vetements.

The 66-year-old fashion designer is set to join forces with the Zurich-based brand for a unisex collaboration to be released next year.

After announcing news of the new line over the weekend, Tommy said he was ''very excited'' to get to work with the ''genius'' brand.

He said: ''I was very excited. What they've done is quite genius. They have their own rule book. They do what they want and do it when and how they want. It's luxe streetwear. Nobody does it better than these guys.''

The spring collection is set to be distributed by Vetements in February, in stores such as Barneys New York, Harrods and Colette.

The items in the collection - which includes unisex items such as t-shirts, hoodies, beanies, and socks - will feature both of the companies logos.

And although Tommy insists for now the collaboration is only for one season, he doesn't know what will happen in the future, and thinks working with Vetements is a ''tremendous compliment''.

He told WWD.com: ''Who knows what might happen in the future? We agreed to it because we think it's such a cool brand and think it will be an incredible collaboration. The fact that a disruptive designer like Demna [Gvasalia] would want to do something with our brand is a tremendous compliment.''

Tommy has also revealed the hoodies in the collection will be oversized, as that is the trademark design of the Vetements brand, and the colour system consists of gray heather, navy, red and fuchsia.

According to WWD.com, the oversized raglan-sleeve hoodie will retail for $1,119.60, the double-sleeve hoodie for $971, socks will be $102.80, the cap will be $285.60 and the long-sleeve T-shirt is $719.70.