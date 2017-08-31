Tommy Hilfiger has tapped Shawn Yue as his new brand ambassador.

The 66-year-old fashion designer has handpicked the 35-year-old actor as the first local representative for the American label's menswear line across China, Hong Kong, Macau and Taiwan for the label's Autumn/Winter 2017 and Spring/Summer 2018 collection.

And the creative mastermind - who is married to Dee Ocleppo and has eight-year-old son Sebastian with - believes his partnership with the 'Mad World' star will be help him ''solidify'' his company's reputation across Asia and other destinations across the globe, and open the brand up to ''new consumers'' because of the star's reputation in the numerous regions.

Speaking to WWD.com about the star, Tommy - who has Ally, Richard, Elizabeth and Kathleen with his ex-wife Susie Hilfiger - said: ''We've seen exciting growth in both the overall business and brand awareness in China over the past few years. Our partnership with Shawn will solidify our position in the market and introduce our men's wear business to a new consumer.

''He is at the center of pop culture in China, known for his incredible talent and is celebrated by young fashion followers across Asia for his cool, sophisticated style.''

And the American mogul believes Shawn is the perfect candidate for the role because he thinks he is a true reflection of ''today's Tommy Guy''.

And Tommy Hilfiger's chief brand officer, Avery Baker, has also praised Shawn as an ''incredibly talented'' person.

She said: ''He's incredibly talented as an actor and a musician, and a race car enthusiast. He has great style. He has a zest for life and has achieved a lot in his career.

''We really wanted to put the spotlight on the men's business. We have a strong men's wear business already to date, but wanted to use this opportunity to bring new fans to the brand and reach that Millennial customer.''