Tommy Hilfiger has launched a clothing range adapted for disabled adults.

The 67-year-old fashion pioneer was one of the first designers to embrace diversity in the industry when he created a collection of children's clothing - called the Adaptive Collection - for his spring 2016 range, which had specific components such as magnetic closures and expanding necklines for those with disabilities.

And now, Hilfiger has expanded the range to include shirts, jeans, coats and dresses for adults to help make getting dressed easier.

The campaign for the collection stars a host of famous faces and inspirations from the disabled community, including Paralympian gold medal track star Jeremy Campbell, paraplegic dancer Chelsie Hill, autistic chef Jeremiah Josey and motivational speaker Mama Caxx.

Posting her individual video from the campaign shoot on her Instagram page, Chelsie wrote: ''I loved that a brand I have worn for years asked me to be a part of #TommyAdaptive campaign! Thank you @tommyhilfiger for creating this collection with ALL body types and abilities in mind. Dance on! (sic)''

In the images, Chelsie wears a stylish striped dress with magnetic closures at the shoulders which help to expand the neckline.

Elsewhere, Jeremy Campbell wears jeans with a discreet magnetic hem which opens wide enough to fit easily over his prosthesis and Mama Caxx wears a classic trench coat with a magnetic closure hidden under faux buttons.

The collection has been launched today (04.04.18) online and in stores.