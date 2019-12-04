Tommy Hilfiger feels ''lucky'' to have collaborated with Zendaya before her profile skyrocketed.
Tommy Hilfiger feels ''lucky'' to have collaborated with Zendaya.
The 68-year-old designer worked with Zendaya, 23, on her debut collection for his brand in March and they followed up with a second drop in September and Tommy is happy that they snapped her up before her role in critically acclaimed TV show 'Euphoria' helped her profile to skyrocket.
He told Footwear News: ''When she started collaborating with us, we thought, 'OK, this is great. She's a TV star, she's a movie star, she's a musician'. But what we didn't know was that she was going to come out with a new show called 'Euphoria' that was going to skyrocket. I think that it was maybe luck that we engaged with her at that time.
Tommy also believes the young actress is mature ''beyond her years'' and he praised her for being ''very present''.
He said: ''She said, 'Yeah, I think like a 70-year-old'. And I really believe that because she's so in tune with life. She's very, very present, and she's very aware of everything that's going on around her.''
And Tommy says his brand has always been influenced by the ''music fashion revolution'' and he believes it is important to develop a link between musicians and pop culture.
He said: ''I really thought that if the musicians who were relevant were wearing my clothes, their fan base would come to us. In a sense, that was social media back then. When Britney Spears was on tour or Jennifer Lopez was playing at a stadium or doing a concert wearing my clothes, their fans would then come to my brand.''
Kai Whiston is back already with his second album of his own 'No World As Good As Mine', and this time he has the help of organic instruments.
Her debut album The Witching Hour is out soon.
Feet are mid-tour and promoting their debut album, and tonight they played Ramsgate Music Hall with support from local band Malpractice.
Famed for performing one of her own songs as her opening gambit on The X Factor, Lucy Spraggan rocked up at the Booking Hall as part of her UK and...
After nearly thirty years since his first solo record Mark Lanegan has just released one of his very best and there's not many artists who can claim...
Listen to their new single 'People Change'.
For the first, and almost certainly last, time Cambridge indie rockers Mallory Knox performed at The Booking Hall in Dover.
'Devour You' is a fantastic follow up to Starcrawler's debut album and represents a move on in terms of sound and, in part, direction.
"The fashion industry has been behind every major assassination in the last 200 years," says...