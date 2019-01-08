Tom Welling has become a father for the first time.

The 'Smallville' actor and his fiancée Jessica Rose Lee welcomed their son Thomson Wylde into the world in the early hours of Saturday (05.01.19) morning and couldn't be happier.

Jessica shared a photo of the tot on her Instagram account on Monday (07.01.19) and wrote: ''Thomson Wylde Welling January 5, 2019 12:31am 8lbs 8oz of pure LOVE (sic)''

The blonde beauty hinted her baby's arrival was imminent on January 3.

She shared a picture of herself cradling her bump and captioned it: ''It's all happening.''

The couple revealed they were expecting a baby back in September in a post shared of Jessica's social media accounts.

As the pair cradled her stomach in the photo, she wrote: ''New life in the new year.''

The couple have been dating for several years and in February last year, Jessica revealed she was engaged to the 41-year-old actor.

She wrote at the time: ''To my perfect fiancé - I love you to infinity and beyond. Thank you for all of your unwavering support and super-human love. I am so blessed to have you in my life.''

The 'Lucifer' actor was previously married to model Jamie White, who he tied the knot with in 2002 but they split in 2013.

Their divorce was finalised in 2015 with an unusual settlement that saw Tom agree to award 20 percent of his net professional income to Jamie up until $5 million, and everything beyond that was his to keep.