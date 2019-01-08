Tom Welling and his fiancee Jessica Rose Lee have welcomed their first child, a son, into the world.
Tom Welling has become a father for the first time.
The 'Smallville' actor and his fiancée Jessica Rose Lee welcomed their son Thomson Wylde into the world in the early hours of Saturday (05.01.19) morning and couldn't be happier.
Jessica shared a photo of the tot on her Instagram account on Monday (07.01.19) and wrote: ''Thomson Wylde Welling January 5, 2019 12:31am 8lbs 8oz of pure LOVE (sic)''
The blonde beauty hinted her baby's arrival was imminent on January 3.
She shared a picture of herself cradling her bump and captioned it: ''It's all happening.''
The couple revealed they were expecting a baby back in September in a post shared of Jessica's social media accounts.
As the pair cradled her stomach in the photo, she wrote: ''New life in the new year.''
The couple have been dating for several years and in February last year, Jessica revealed she was engaged to the 41-year-old actor.
She wrote at the time: ''To my perfect fiancé - I love you to infinity and beyond. Thank you for all of your unwavering support and super-human love. I am so blessed to have you in my life.''
The 'Lucifer' actor was previously married to model Jamie White, who he tied the knot with in 2002 but they split in 2013.
Their divorce was finalised in 2015 with an unusual settlement that saw Tom agree to award 20 percent of his net professional income to Jamie up until $5 million, and everything beyond that was his to keep.
In her latest collaboration with Cash Money's Lil Wayne, Nicki Minaj finally unveils the video for her 'Queen' single 'Good Form'.
In the Hall By The Sea at Dreamland, Reef brought their Revelation tour to life as they delivered one of the best live sets I've had the privilege to...
Sharon Van Etten unveils an ominous black and white video directed by Katherine Dieckmann for her latest song 'Jupiter 4'.
As the nights draw in and the temperature drops, Crooked Man treats us to a fabulous slice of sun-soaked House, Disco and Electro.
The 1975's third studio album 'A Brief Inquiry into Online Relationships' is imminent, with another album ('Notes on a Conditional Form') already...
This New York quartet have teamed alongside Canadian rocker Billy Raffoul for their new tune 'Say Amen'. It's their second official single of the...
Tristan Corrigan on the difficulties of making music within a genre that is so popular.
From 'Happy' to 'Banana Pancakes', these are soaked in positivity.
Gabby Holland is the latest resident to join a quiet bay side community, her neighbour...
Essentially this year's Moneyball, but set in American football rather than baseball, this fast-paced drama...
Sonny Weaver, Jr. is the general manager of National Football League team the Cleveland Browns...
This starry drama has documentary realism going for it, although without a single well-developed character...
On November 22nd 1963 in Dallas, Texas, the hugely adored President John F. Kennedy was...
When Abraham Zapruder, a women's clothing manufacturer from Texas, excitedly set up his camera to...
In Revolution Studio's horror/thriller The Fog there really is something out there in the dark....
You've seen this before. Steve Martin as the nervous parent awaiting a baby delivery. Steve...
It should be an unwritten rule of moviegoing: if it's not reviewed in the papers...
Can someone please pull Steve Martin's career out of the past? Once wild and crazy,...
Is anybody else getting tired of doofus dad comedies? I don't know about you, but...