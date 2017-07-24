Tom Sturridge ''collapsed'' on stage over the weekend.

The 31-year-old actor is currently starring with Olivia Wilde in a Broadway production of '1984' and he reportedly had to be taken out of the theatre on a stretcher after being overcome by dehydration.

A source told the New York Post newspaper's Page Six column: ''Sturridge collapsed over the weekend onstage during a torture scene. It was wild. He was dehydrated and taken out on a stretcher.''

Tom is said to have caused concern towards the end of the show, but insisted on carrying on with his performance, until medics were urged to come to his aid.

The source said: ''Tom seemed a little out of it as the end of the play neared -- but he kept going. When the curtain was brought down, the cast didn't come out for bows.

[Instead] there was an announcement asking if there was a doctor in the house.''

A doctor and a nurse left the crowd and went backstage, but ''EMTs were also seen entering the theatre, where Sturridge was treated.''

And that wasn't the only medical drama to hit the stage adaptation of George Orwell's classic dystopian tale.

The source said: ''Two ladies fainted in the audience.''

Despite falling ill, the actor returned to the show for the remaining two performances over the weekend, but with precautions in place.

The source said: ''His co-stars Olivia Wilde and Reed Birney, and other castmates, made sure there was a lot of water backstage.''

Just a week ago, Jennifer Lawrence had to ''bolt'' from her seat when she was suddenly taking ill while watching the production at the Hudson Theatre.

A source said: ''Midway through the show, Jennifer Lawrence bolted from her seat. Several people saw her getting sick in the lobby.

''The ushers were very helpful and courteous in helping her out.''

A friend of the 26-year-old star admitted she was ''really sick'', and added: ''She caught the stomach flu from her nephews.''

It was initially thought the play itself might have brought on her vomiting after some theatre-goers fainted during a performance.

Following a previous incident in May, Olivia tweeted: ''Sending my love to those 4 people who fainted in the audience. Warning: this is not your grandma's Broadway. Hope all are ok! (sic)''