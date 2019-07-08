Tom Parker's wife Kelsey was diagnosed with ''frightening'' pre-eclampsia one week before she had her first daughter.

The former Wanted singer and his wife welcomed their daughter Aurelia Rose into the world on June 30 and Kelsey has now revealed that although she's currently ''resting up and enjoying every moment'' as a new mother just prior to her birth she was diagnosed with the condition, which causes the expectant mother to have high blood pressure and which can lead to serious complications for both mother and baby.

Sharing a picture of Aurelia Rose on Instagram, she said: ''I know I have been quiet - but I am so incredibly proud to announce our beautiful baby girl 'Aurelia Rose 'arrived Sunday 30th June 2019 at 8:30am weighing 7lbs.

''We are so in love with this tiny human being who is half me and half @tomparkerofficial I never knew I could feel like this about such a tiny little thing.

''To my husband who has taken to being a daddy like a duck to water, I didn't realise I could love you even more than I do, but I really do.

''I will in time talk about my birth story - however me being so swollen throughout my pregnancy there was a reason, which I was diagnosed on the Saturday before Our daughter came. I was diagnosed with pre-eclampsia.

''A frightening time for us all, yet our beautiful baby girl is here. I am resting up and enjoying every moment.

''Finally, I wanna say a massive thank you to everyone at PRUH hospital for being AMAZING. #BabyParker #BabyAureliaRose. (sic)''

Tom, 30, announced the birth of the couple's ''beautiful daughter'' on his Instagram account on Sunday (07.07.19), revealing that Aurelia was born ahead of her due date.

He posted an adorable image of his newborn lying asleep next to a plaque which stated her name, time of birth, birthday and her weight, which was 7lb.

The accompanying caption read: ''You should have been here tomorrow, but you just couldn't wait to get here. // Our beautiful daughter arrived on Sunday morning at 8.30am weighing a wonderful 7lbs. // You gave Mummy & Daddy a little scare on the way in but you definitely made a big entrance. // I can't wait to see you grow in to a wonderful human being. // My is full of love. // A massive thanks to everyone at PRUH hospital for being so wonderful and caring to both mum and baby // To my beautiful wife. My love for you grew stronger than ever before after watching you give birth to our daughter. I'll always be here to love and protect you both. // Aurelia Rose Parker - 30.06.19 #babyparker #babyaureliarose (sic)''