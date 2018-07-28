Tom Parker chose his wedding venue because of its links to his favourite band, Oasis.

The 29-year-old former Wanted singer and his partner Kelsey Hardwick - who got engaged in 2016 - tied the knot on July 14 in a romantic ceremony in the grounds of Ridge Farm in Surrey, England, and he admitted one of the reasons why the estate appealed was its past use as a recording studio.

Asked why they had chosen the venue, Kelsey said: ''I was interviewing someone and she said I should check it out because it was my style.

''I've always wanted to get married outside so it was perfect, and there was no time limit for how long the party could go on for.''

Tom added: ''I'm a massive Oasis fan and this used to be a recording studio where Oasis and Queen had been.

''It's full of musical history, so we were sold.''

The couple made the most of their big day and stayed up partying until 3am - and after getting some sleep, they continued the celebrations with a pizza and pool party.

Kelsey said: ''There was a pool underneath the floor where we had our reception, so the day after, we had a pool party, which was so much fun, even though everyone was hungover. I was pretty rough. We went through 75 pizzas!''

The couple are preparing to jet off on honeymoon - and will be taking their families with them.

Kelsey told Britain's OK! magazine: ''We're going on a family moon to Samujana Villas in Koh Samui for 10 days.

''We went last year and it was unbelievable. We thought, they're never going to experience that, so let's take them with us.

''Then later in the year we're going to the Maldives, just the two of us.''