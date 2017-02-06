Tom Parker has postponed his wedding.

The former Wanted singer got engaged to long-term girlfriend Kelsey Hardwick last year but they now won't be walking down the aisle until 2018 as he's tied up playing Danny Zuko in a touring production of 'Grease!' and wants to be able to take a proper break to enjoy his nuptials and honeymoon.

He said: ''We want to make sure we plan it right and I don't want to take two weeks off, get married, do a week on honeymoon, then go back on tour. I didn't think that was something I'd be comfortable with. So next year we'll have a big wedding.''

However, the 28-year-old pop singer admitted they haven't got anything booked yet, though he is letting his partner of seven years do most of the planning.

He said: ''We do need to get our act together though.

''We're having nightmares with it to be honest.

''We've seen so many venues. But do you know what - I feel like the wedding is the girl's day and her dream.

''I feel like that might be seen as a cop out, like I don't want to do much, but I'll roll with that.

''I mean, Kelsey knows what she wants and how she wants it to be, so I'm letting her put everything into place and I'll just give her my credit card when needs be.''

While Tom is used to being away from Kelsey from his days in The Wanted, he thinks heading off on tour with 'Grease!' will be hard as he's been at home so much since the group went on hiatus.

He told Britain's HELLO! magazine: ''I think it's going to be even tougher being away from Kelsey now and I'm going back away for a period. Listen, there's no doubt about it. It does put a strain on our relationship.''