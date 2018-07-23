Tom Parker married his partner Kelsey Hardwick on July 14 in Surrey, England.
The Wanted's Tom Parker has got married.
The 29-year-old singer and his partner Kelsey Hardwick - who got engaged in 2016 - tied the knot on July 14 in a romantic ceremony in the grounds of Ridge Farm in Surrey, England, surrounded by their family and closest friends.
Speaking to OK! magazine, Tom said: ''It was the best day of our lives!''
Kelsey added: ''I've also always wanted to get married outside so it was perfect, and
there was no time limit for how long the party could go on for. I was like, we
cannot have our party stopping at 12am!''
However, Tom was a little disappointed that not all of his former band mates - who he had asked to be ushers - turned up to help celebrate his big day as Siva Kaneswaran said he couldn't make the date and Nathan Sykes ignored his email.
He explained: ''It's weird, I emailed all the boys a few months ago and asked them to be ushers. As we've not all been together since 2014, I thought my wedding might have been a nice moment for it. Siva and Nathan said they'd like to but they didn't know what they were doing at that time.
''Then it got closer and I needed their suit sizes. Siva said no and Nathan didn't reply. It is what it is. We all got on in the band, but I was closer to Max and Jay; it was usually us three who went out and got smashed on tour. I'm happy they were there.''
Meanwhile, Tom previously said he'd love to go on a backpacking honeymoon.
He told BANG Showbiz: ''I would like us to go backpacking for six weeks around the world. I think that would be really good. When I was travelling with the band we got to see some really amazing places but sometimes it was a bit in and out and I never got to see certain things in certain places. So I'd like us to go backpacking.''
