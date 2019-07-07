Tom Parker has become a father for the first time.

The Wanted singer and his wife Kelsey Hardwick welcomed daughter Aurelia Rose into the world on June 30 and took to Twitter on Sunday (07.07.19) to share the happy news.

Sharing a sweet picture of Aurelia, he simply captioned it: ''// Aurelia Rose Parker - 30.06.19 // (sic)''

The little girl was born at 8.30am on June 30 and weighed 7 pounds, the board placed next to Aurelia reveals.

Tom and Kelsey got married in July 2018 in a romantic ceremony in the grounds of Ridge Farm in Surrey, England, surrounded by their family and closest friends.

Tom said at the time: ''It was the best day of our lives!''

Whilst Kelsey added: ''I've also always wanted to get married outside so it was perfect, and there was no time limit for how long the party could go on for. I was like, we cannot have our party stopping at 12am!''

However, Tom was a little disappointed that not all of his former band mates - who he had asked to be ushers - turned up to help celebrate his big day as Siva Kaneswaran said he couldn't make the date and Nathan Sykes ignored his email.

He explained: ''It's weird, I emailed all the boys a few months ago and asked them to be ushers. As we've not all been together since 2014, I thought my wedding might have been a nice moment for it. Siva and Nathan said they'd like to but they didn't know what they were doing at that time. Then it got closer and I needed their suit sizes. Siva said no and Nathan didn't reply. It is what it is. We all got on in the band, but I was closer to Max and Jay; it was usually us three who went out and got smashed on tour. I'm happy they were there.''