Tom Odell projectile vomited on his grandmother on his 18th birthday.

The 28-year-old singer celebrated his milestone birthday by drinking ''really, really strong shots'' and a bottle of wine, gifted to him by his grandfather, but he was unable to handle the booze and promptly threw-up on his grandmother.

He confessed to GQ magazine: ''For my 18th birthday, I went out to a Chinese restaurant with my family - this little Chinese restaurant that we always used to go to for birthdays when I was growing up - and the guy who owned the restaurant came out and because I was 18, he gave me two or three shots.

''It was really, really strong. In the car home I started feeling quite dizzy. Then, back at home, we had this wine that my grandfather had bought me when I was born.

''He had put on the label, 'To be opened on Tom's 18th birthday'. So this bottle of wine had been waiting, sat in the cupboard for 18 years.

''We drank it and I projectile vomited on my grandmother, all of this wine and all the food.''

Despite the wine incident, the 'Grow Old With Me' singer insisted he's learned valuable life lessons from the male influences in his life.

He said: ''I think holding doors open and, generally, politeness and good nature are things that probably both my grandfathers and my dad drilled into me pretty early.''

However, the musician's granddad isn't the only family member Tom is inspired by.

He is also ''completely entranced'' by his older sister, who recently gave birth to her first child.

He said: ''Recently I've watched my sister, who has given birth to this lovely little boy, and I've just been completely entranced by her motherhood. It's the most creative thing you can do, to have a baby.''