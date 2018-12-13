Tom Odell doesn't drink much on stage anymore because he used to get through ''half a bottle'' per show.

The 28-year-old singer has confessed that he now avoids booze when performing because the alcohol he drinks ''creeps up'' and although he might have ''one about halfway through the show'' he now tries to stay clear of liquor before going on stage.

When asked in an interview with GQ magazine whether he drank before going on stage, he said: ''I try to avoid it, because it creeps up. I do have a habit of having one about halfway through the show.

''When I first started touring I used to get through about half a bottle [per show] so I try not to [drink that much] now. Not good.''

Despite his decision to stay sober on stage, the 'Another Love' hitmaker has admitted that his favourite tipple is a single-malt Scotch - although it ''terrifies'' him how much he can drink of it without being drunk.

He said: ''I like whisky - single-malt Scotch - and I like it over two cubes of ice. I've terrified myself at how much I can drink of it and not keel over.''

Whisky may be the 'Grow Old With Me' singer's favourite drink, but it isn't the number one item on his rider, and the musician revealed that it's a sofa he needs prior to a performance - as he needs one to carry out his ''transcendental meditation.''

He said: ''For me, the most important thing is to have a sofa. For years now I've done this transcendental meditation thing, and I need a sofa to do it.''