Tom Morello has teamed up with Skrillex, Mumford and Sons, Steve Aoki and more for new album 'The Atlas Underground'.

The Rage Against The Machine co-founder has unveiled the impressive record, which boasts one of the most varied array of collaborators on one project.

EDM stars Skrillex and Steve Aoki and the British rock band appear alongside Portugal. The Man, the Wu-Tang Clan's RZA and GZA, Vic Mensa, K.Flay and rapper Killer Mike, all of whom he credits for allowing him to head into ''uncharted territory''.

He said: ''The riffs and the beats led the way, but the extraordinary talents of the collaborators set my creativity into uncharted territory.''

The Prophets of Rage star - who is a political rallier - hopes that the diverse music on the record shows the world it is possible to change the ''status quo'' in society.

He said: ''I've been devoted both musically and as an activist to fighting injustice at every turn.

''Amid this heightened sense of impending doom, it's now time to rally the troops in a last-ditch effort to save the planet, and our artistic souls.

''By challenging the boundaries of what music is and has sounded like before, you can open people's eyes to changing the status quo in society.''

According to Tom, the songs are like ''social justice ghost stories'', and the tracks 'Bassnectar', Big Boi and Killer Mike's 'Rabbit Revenge' and the RZA/GZA-featuring 'Lead Poisoning,' document what it feels like to be silenced.

'The Atlas Underground' is released via BMG Records on August 12.

The tracklisting for 'The Atlas Underground' is as follows:

1. Battle Sirens - Tom Morello ft. Knife Party

2. Rabbit's Revenge- Tom Morello ft. Bassnectar, Big Boi, and Killer Mike

3. Every Step That I Take - Tom Morello ft. Portugal. The Man and Whethan

4. We Don't Need You - Tom Morello ft. Vic Mensa

5. Find Another Way - Tom Morello ft. Marcus Mumford

6. How Long - Tom Morello ft. Steve Aoki and Tim McIlrath (Rise Against)

7. Lucky One - Tom Morello ft. K.Flay

8. One Nation - Tom Morello ft. Pretty Lights

9. Vigilante Nocturno - Tom Morello ft. Carl Restivo

10. Where It's At Ain't What It Is - Tom Morello ft. Gary Clark Jr. and Nico Stadi

11. Roadrunner - Tom Morello ft. Leikeli47

12. Lead Poisoning - Tom Morello ft. GZA, RZA, and Herobust