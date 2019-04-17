Tom Morello ''would be happy'' to add his name to the online petition calling for the recently photographed black hole to be named after his late Audioslave bandmate Chris Cornell.

The Prophets of Rage star was the lead guitarist in the Soundgarden star's supergroup - completed by Tim Commerford and Brad Wilk - and he would love to see the supermassive black hole at the centre of galaxy, which was seen for the first time ever last week after the Event Horizon Telescope shared their image, attributed to Chris who penned the hit song 'Black Hole Sun' in 1994.

Asked if he'd like to support the campaign, Tom told Tennessee's Rock 105 WRXR radio station: ''I heard that. I think that would be really nice.

''I don't know who you send that petition to, but I'd be happy to officially add my name to that ... That seems absolutely appropriate.''

The single from Soundgarden's 'Superunknown' record was inspired by the Black Sun sculpture by Isamu Noguchi, which is located in the late grunge star's home city of Seattle's Volunteer Park.

The petition, which was started by fan Giuliana Jarrin on Change.org, reads: '''Black Hole Sun', written by Chris Cornell, is without a doubt SOUNDGARDEN's most recognisable and most popular song, and one of the biggest anthems of the '90s.

''For this reason, and the impact Chris Cornell had in the lives of so many and music itself, I ask NASA, the Event Horizon Telescope Collaboration and all the astronomers and scientists involved in this discovery, to name this black hole after Chris Cornell.

This would be a 'surreal' and amazing way to honour his life and his contribution to music.''

Unfortunately, the phenomenon has already been given the name Powehi, which denotes the ''embellished dark source of unending creation'' of the vacuum.

Chris tragically took his own life in May 2017, at the age of 52.