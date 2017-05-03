Kasabian's Tom Meighan says his relationship with bandmate Serge Pizzorno is ''like a marriage''.

The frontman and the lead guitarist, both 36, have lived in each other's pockets ever since the rock group formed in 1997 in Leicester, but the 'You're In Love With A Psycho' singer wouldn't have it any other way.

Speaking on Vevo's new 'Off the Record' music documentary series, which airs at 6pm on Wednesday (03.05.17), he admitted: ''It's like a marriage, we're locked in together, we share a lot, eat together. It's just like me and him (Serge) are married, the whole band are married but living on a bus. We all grew up together, watched each other get married, have babies. We've gone through life together. It's a nice marriage!''

Tom also reflected on the band's show at Glastonbury in 2014, and said that they did it in their own style incorporating the love of rock and rave music and hoping to make an ''emotional'' connection with the crowd.

He explained: ''Every band has their own way of getting the audience into a higher state, an emotional connection of 'this is blowing my mind'. The Prodigy have their way, Radiohead have their way. In that year, we figured out how we do it.

''For us, we were inspired by the early rave scene and the explosion of rock music in the early 90s and we managed to combine that enthusiasm and emotional connection with the communal get together of the rave scene. That's what Glastonbury was (their set)''

On their new documentary, Kasabian commented: 'We're on album number six now, so it feels like a good time to take a minute to look back at the story so far - as well as look ahead to what's next.'

Additional episodes and acts are to be announced as part of the series.

Kasabian release their new album 'For Crying Out Loud' on Friday (05.05.17).