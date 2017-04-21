Kasabian rocker Tom Meighan says the group's new record 'For Crying Out Loud' mended him after a year from hell in 2016, which saw him split from his long-term girlfriend.
Tom Meighan says Kasabian's new album made him ''better'' following his split from his girlfriend.
The 36-year-old rocker went through a sticky patch in 2016, when he suffered a secret meltdown and separated from his long-term partner Kim James, but he says 'For Crying Out Loud' allowed him to put the ''s*** year'' into perspective and he's feeling much more positive about the future now.
In an interview with The Sun newspaper, Tom - who has a four-year-old daughter called Mimi Malone with his ex-girlfriend - admitted: ''I had a s*** year.
But sometimes s*** happens in life. You have to face the devil.
''It was just a moment in life and I'll look at it and think, 'Yes, that was s***'. But I've turned the corner. Now things couldn't be better.''
On how the group - also comprised of Serge Pizzorno, Chris Edwards and Ian Matthews - are ''stronger than ever'' and how the record has made him feel rejuvenated, he continued: ''No need to go into details but today I feel so alive.
''I've got my blue eyes back and I had red eyes for a bit. And I really think I'm better because of this album.
''We've had ups and down and s*** thrown at us before but you deal with it and personally, I'm back stronger than ever.''
The 'You're In Love With A Psycho' singer says the group have become a solid family and are at their ''very best''.
He added: ''People forget we've been together since being boys. All of us have been through a lot. We've grown up together, we've got kids, we're a family.
''And this album marks us being stronger than ever and at our very best.''
This Doctor won't be saying 'goodbye' in the same way as those who have left the series in recent years.