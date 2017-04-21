Tom Meighan says Kasabian's new album made him ''better'' following his split from his girlfriend.

The 36-year-old rocker went through a sticky patch in 2016, when he suffered a secret meltdown and separated from his long-term partner Kim James, but he says 'For Crying Out Loud' allowed him to put the ''s*** year'' into perspective and he's feeling much more positive about the future now.

In an interview with The Sun newspaper, Tom - who has a four-year-old daughter called Mimi Malone with his ex-girlfriend - admitted: ''I had a s*** year.

But sometimes s*** happens in life. You have to face the devil.

''It was just a moment in life and I'll look at it and think, 'Yes, that was s***'. But I've turned the corner. Now things couldn't be better.''

On how the group - also comprised of Serge Pizzorno, Chris Edwards and Ian Matthews - are ''stronger than ever'' and how the record has made him feel rejuvenated, he continued: ''No need to go into details but today I feel so alive.

''I've got my blue eyes back and I had red eyes for a bit. And I really think I'm better because of this album.

''We've had ups and down and s*** thrown at us before but you deal with it and personally, I'm back stronger than ever.''

The 'You're In Love With A Psycho' singer says the group have become a solid family and are at their ''very best''.

He added: ''People forget we've been together since being boys. All of us have been through a lot. We've grown up together, we've got kids, we're a family.

''And this album marks us being stronger than ever and at our very best.''