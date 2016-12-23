Kasabian have announced their first tour dates for 2017.

The rock band - consisting of Tom Meighan, Sergio Pizzorno, Chris Edwards, and Ian Matthews - took to Twitter on Thursday (22.12.16) to announce a string of dates in Italy in July 2017.

The 'Fire' hitmakers will play a headline show in the city of Taormina on July 19, before heading off to perform at festivals in the capital Rome, on July 21, and in Lucca on July 23.

At present, the band are working on a followup to their 2014 hit album '48:13', and the new shows will mark some of the first in which fans will likely get to sample some of the material to be featured on the new album.

When asked last month about the band's activity, a spokesperson simply said: ''The band are currently finishing their new album.''

Despite having only announced three shows so far, it is expected that a larger European tour - including a UK leg - is in the pipeline and will be announced soon.

However, fans expecting the same electronic sound that was present on '48:13' will likely be disappointed with any new material the 'Eez-Eh' musicians have to offer, as they previously said they were planning on returning to their roots and write a guitar album.

Frontman Tom said: ''I said to Serge, 'Let's go back to our roots, let's go back to guitars.' He said, 'That's what I've done.' He played me the demos and I was like, 'F***ing hell! That's great that is.' It's nothing like '48.13', there's not f***ing interludes or any of that s**t.''

It was also rumoured earlier this year that Kasabian would be headlining the famous Glastonbury festival - after they wowed crowds in 2014 - although nothing has been confirmed as of yet.

Tickets for the three Italian shows go on sale at 9am on Friday (23.12.16)

Kasabian's 2017 tour dates:

Jul 19 - Taormina, Italy - Teatro Antico

Jul 21 - Rome, Italy - Postepay Sound Rock in Roma at Capannelle Hippodrome

Jul 23 - Lucca, Italy - Lucca Summer Festival