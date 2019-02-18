Sir Tom Jones has been confirmed for 'Live at Chelsea' at the Royal Hospital Chelsea on June 15.
Sir Tom Jones will play a special show at the home of the Chelsea Pensioners in West London this summer.
As part of the 'Live At Chelsea Concert Series 2019', the 'It's Not Unusual' hitmaker - who can currently be seen as mentor on 'The Voice UK' - will perform at the outdoor event held at the grounds of the Royal Hospital Chelsea on June 15.
Tweeting about the forthcoming gig, Tom said: ''London ... It's give me great pleasure to announce a show for you this June!''
Other confirmed acts include 'Africa' hitmakers Toto on June 13 and Gipsy Kings featuring Nicolas Reyes and Tonino Ballardo on June 14.
The 'Live At Chelsea Concert Series' returns for its fifth year, and has previously seen the likes of James Blunt, Kaiser Chiefs, Rufus Wainwright, Ludovico Einaudi, Simply Red and Belle & Sebastian perform for the pensioners and audience members.
A portion of the ticket sales from the event is donated towards the care of the Chelsea Pensioners, as well as, the maintenance of the Grade I listed site, which has provided care and comradeship to ex-military personnel since 1682 when it was founded by King Charles II.
Tickets for the 78-year-old Welsh music legend's show go on sale on Friday (22.02.19) from 10am.
More information can be found at www.chelsea-pensioners.org.uk
