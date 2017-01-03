The Welsh crooner served as a coach on the BBC version of the singing show from 2012 to 2015 and he publicly slammed BBC executives after learning he had been axed from the line-up for the 2016 series.

Tom has now admitted he felt good learning that ratings for that series dropped in his absence, telling the Radio Times magazine, "They were losing viewers, and I thought, 'Well that's OK!' He he he! I think they lost two million viewers."

The 76-year-old still hasn't "got to the bottom of" who made the decision to drop him from the show and for what reason, but he was very angry about being informed it would happen just the day before the public announcement.

“I was p**sed off,” he said. “The first thing I thought was, ‘Why have they left it so late in the day?’ When we got the call, we said, ‘When did you make this decision?’ ‘Yesterday. And we’re going to give it to the press tomorrow.’ Oh, that’s nice!... Well of course that’s a kick in the b**locks."

He said back in the early days when he worked in factories or on a building site, he would at least be given a week's notice, and continued, "They don’t call you up the day before and say, ‘Sorry, don’t come in tomorrow.’ You don’t make a decision like that overnight.”

The Sex Bomb singer has returned to the show following its transfer to rival channel ITV and he will reunite with Black Eyed Peas singer will.i.am and new coaches Jennifer Hudson and Gavin Rossdale.

Tom lost his wife Linda in April (16) before he was asked to come back and he is convinced she would be happy that he is part of the lineup again.