Sir Tom Jones is ''recovering well'' from his bacterial infection - but has been forced to cancel a fifth gig.

The Welsh music veteran has pulled out of a string of shows over the past week in the UK Chester, Leicester, Stansted Park, and Germany, and though he is still not fit enough to play in Finland on Wednesday (25.07.18), his team have reassured fans he's on the mend, whilst reiterating how ''disappointed'' he is to have to miss the performances.

A statement written on his behalf posted on his social media accounts on Tuesday (24.07.18) reads: ''It is with regret that we have to cancel Tom Jones's performance at Down By The Laituri, Turku, Finland on Wednesday 25th July.

''Sir Tom Jones is recovering well from his recent illness, however will not be fit enough to perform on Wednesday.

''He is extremely sorry and disappointed not to be able to perform, and sincerely apologises for inconveniences caused to the audience and all those who are involved in the event.''

The last updated on Tom's condition came on Friday (20.07.18), when it was revealed that the 'Not Unusual' hitmaker's infection was being ''well managed'' by medical professionals and that he was in ''good spirits''.

The statement read: ''Sir Tom has a bacterial infection for which he is being treated in hospital.

''The condition is being well managed and under doctors' orders, appropriate recovery time and rest is advised.

''Sir Tom is in good spirits and wants to extend both his heartfelt appreciation and his sincere apologies to all who planned to attend the shows, as well as those involved in the events.''

Last September, the 'Sex Bomb' hitmaker was forced to scrap his US tour - just five days before it was scheduled to kick off - due to ill health.