Sir Tom Jones is in talks to help produce a musical featuring his greatest hits.

'What's New Pussycat?' - which is named after the Welsh music legend's 1965 rendition of Burt Bacharach's tune - is in the works and is based on Henry Fielding's novel 'The History of Tom Jones, a Foundling' from 1749.

The stage adaptation sees Tom become a huge pop star who finds himself being cajoled by an older female, but he's in love with someone else.

Chris Harper is heading up the production and told the Daily Mail newspaper's columnist Baz Bamigboye: ''In this version, Tom Jones becomes a famous pop star and is seduced by an older woman - who in the Fielding tale would have been the Lady Bellaston character.''

The US writer Joe DiPietro suggested that they bring the Georgian tome forward to the period known as the Swinging Sixties - when Tom released several huge hits - in London.

And they also plan to throw in the crooner's best known songs, such as 'It's Not Unusual', 'Delilah' and 'Sexbomb'.

The singer's birth name was actually Thomas Woodward, but he named himself after Henry's character after seeing his Oscar-winning 1963 movie based on the book, which saw late screen legend Albert Finney play the lead.

A spokesperson has said Tom, 79 - who is a judge on 'The Voice UK' - is ''currently negotiating to come aboard as a producer''.

Luke Sheppard is helming the musical and former 'Strictly Come Dancing' judge Arlene Phillips - who choreographed the 'She's a Lady' singer on his titular TV show in the sixties - is in charge of choreographing the production.

Chris said: ''She's the ultimate Sixties girl.

''She has been indefatigable guiding Sheppard through the Sixties scene.

''She lived and breathed it and has encyclopaedic knowledge of the era.''