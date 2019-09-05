Sir Tom Jones is in talks for a movie about his life.

The 'It's Not Unusual' singer - a coal miner's son from Pontypridd who sang his way to worldwide fame - has revealed studio bosses are looking to turn his story into the next music blockbuster, and they are currently searching for their leading man.

Speaking to the Daily Mail newspaper columnist Sebastian Shakespeare, he said: ''They're talking about doing a film about my life and they're trying to find out who would play me.''

Although the 79-year-old crooner is flattered by the idea, he admitted he has reservations about the musical aspects of the project.

He added: ''I hope they find a Welsh actor to play me and not a singer. They should leave the singing to me - that's all I ask.''

Meanwhile, earlier this year Sir Rod Stewart admitted he would love to have a biopic made about his own life after hearing about his pal Sir Elton John getting the big screen treatment with hit movie 'Rocketman'.

He said: ''I haven't seen the Elton John biopic, but I'd love one of me.''

Elton has previously revealed that he was very ''moved'' by Taron Egerton's portrayal of him in 'Rocketman', and the music legend was so ''blown away'' by seeing his story told on the big screen he couldn't help but shed a few tears.

Speaking after a screening in Cannes, he admitted: ''I never thought in my 73rd year that I'd be sitting here in Cannes with my own movie coming out; to be honest with you I was blown away. I cried the first time I saw it and I cried a lot this time.''