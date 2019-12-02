Sir Tom Jones, Eric Clapton and Yusef/Cat Stevens are among a star-studded line-up announced for next year's 'Music For The Marsden Concert'.

The music legend, 'Layla' hitmaker and 'Wild World' singer will be joined by the likes of 'Total Eclipse of the Heart' hitmaker Bonnie Tyler, Simply Red's Mick Hucknall, John Illsley from Dire Straits, blues star Paul Jones, Genesis star Mike Rutherford and more at the gig to benefit The Royal Marsden Cancer Charity.

The stars will come together at London's The O2 arena on March 3, 2020, for the special evening, which is being organised by Procol Harum frontman Gary Brooker.

'Not Unusual' hitmaker Tom said ''It's such a pleasure to be part of this amazing evening.

''I've worked with Gary Brooker before and to be asked to perform with these great musicians for such a wonderful and important charity is an honour.

''The Royal Marsden is an incredible hospital helping thousands of patients each year and I hope we can help in a small way to raise vital funds needed to continue their life saving work.''

Whilst guitar legend Eric added: ''This is a great cause and I'm honoured to be part of the efforts to raise money for The Royal Marsden.

''I've known Gary Brooker for many years so to have the chance to be back working together, along with other great artists and band mates was one I couldn't say no to.

''I am sure it'll be a fantastic evening providing much needed support for this pioneering hospital.''

Money raised from the tickets will go towards The Royal Marsden hospital's brand new, state of the art cancer treatment and research facility, the Oak Cancer Centre, which requires £70 million to update the space with modern technology.

Tickets for the 'Music For The Marsden Concert' go on sale on Friday (06.12.19) at 10am from www.bookingsdirect.com/ www.ticketmaster.com / www.eventim.co.uk/www.AXS.com

#music4marsden