Sir Tom Jones' biggest fear while touring is catching a cold and falling sick.

The 78-year-old music legend, who is set to play two outdoor shows as part of the 'Live At Chelsea Concert Series 2019' at the home of the Chelsea Pensioners in West London on June 15 and June 16, has admitted hitting the road comes with its challenges at his age.

However, he wouldn't swap his life for the world as performing live is such a ''joy'' for him.

Appearing on 'Lorraine' on Friday (01.02.19), he said: ''I love to sing. I'll sing at the drop of a hat because I love to sing.

''It's a joy for me. It's just that you've got to be on time. ''You've got to be in different places around the world.

''And for goodness sake don't catch a cold, you know because then you got problems.

''So you got these thing you've gotta look out for.

''But the actual getting on stage and performing, is great!''

The 'Not Unusual' hitmaker - whose other classic tunes include 'The Green Green Grass of Home' and 'What's New Pussycat?' - has appeared as a coach on ITV's 'The Voice' since 2012.

And the 'Sex Bomb' singer said that he looks for ''realness'' on the show and is impressed when a contestant performs their own rendition of a classic song and makes it their own song.

He said: ''Something that's real that's what I listen to. Somebody that comes across that doesn't seem like they're copying.

''Especially when they sing some song that is well known and you know the original recording of it, you don't want them to sound exactly the same as that because then it's just that they're copying.

''You need to hear somebody that does something a little different to the song that you know.''

Tom was forced to cancel a string of performances last summer after being hospitalised with an infection,

but he's back to full health and doesn't ''feel any different''.

Asked if he still lived up to his 1999 hit single 'Sex Bomb', he said last year: ''I hope so. I feel as strong as ever. I don't feel any different. I'm just an older version of what I was 40 years ago.''