'The Voice UK' coaches Sir Tom Jones and Will.i.am are set to collaborate on a song together.

The two music stars have become close friends from their time sitting on the TV talent show together since 2012 and now the 'Delilah' singer has spilled that he's finally agreed to the Black Eyed Peas star's requests to record with him.

Tom, 77, and Will, 42, intend to go into the studio together some time in the near future.

Speaking to The Sun newspaper, Tom revealed: ''I spend a lot of time with Will off screen, whenever I can. When I was living in Los Angeles I saw Will nearly all the time out there.

''He's been asking me for ages when we can collaborate, and it is going to happen. It sounds like a great idea, we're just working to get the right song, then we're going to do it.''

The pop legend also admitted there is a chance he could work with Kylie Minogue in the future, with the 'I Should Be so Lucky' singer - who was a coach on 'The Voice' in 2014 - returning this series as a mentor for his team.

He added: ''I've known Kylie for a long time, she's an old friend of mine. Not that she's old, but we're great friends. I remember when she first came to Britain - you know, and she did 'Neighbours' in Australia. I've known her since she was young and she's great.

''So to have her come back on the show as a mentor, to give ideas to my singers, I was thrilled.''