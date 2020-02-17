Sir Tom Jones and Grace Jones will headline the inaugural Hideaway Festival in Chelmsford, Essex.

The Welsh music legend and the 'Slave to the Rhythm' hitmaker will play Hylands Park - the former home of the much-loved V Festival, which was axed in 2017 and replaced by RiZe Festival, which also got cancelled in 2019 - on August 15 and August 16 respectively.

Joining the 'Not Unusual' hitmaker on the first night of the two-day music extravaganza is the likes of Beverley Knight and Sinead Harnett.

Whilst the 'A View to Kill' star will be joined by 'I Try' hitmaker Macy Gray and jazz, funk, and hip-hop collective, Brooklyn Funk Essentials.

Speaking about the first ever Hideaway Festival, organiser Roy Trickett said: ''Hideaway Festival has been in the planning process for 2 years and I felt that there was a need and a gap in the market for Essex.

''We've worked hard to create a festival that is friendly to all with a relaxing and entertaining vibe perfect for families.

''This is a labour of love that we can't wait to show off this August.

''Split between three stage areas, the Main Stage being more Soulful, The Den Stage focusing on Jazz and lastly the Retreat Stage focusing on Blues - there's a truly a whole range to explore at Hideaway.

''We are delighted that Tom Jones, Grace Jones, Macy Gray and Beverley Knight to name but a few will all be joining us for our inaugural weekend, bringing some incredible performances that I know we'll be talking about for years to come.

''See you all there!''

Tickets are priced at £100 for the whole weekend with camping included and are on sale on February 20 at 10am from www.hideawayfestival.co.uk