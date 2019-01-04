Sir Tom Jones does squats every morning to stay in shape.

The singing legend had his left hip replaced back in 2017 after being in constant pain with the joint for some time, and since he had his hip fixed he starts each day with 'boxercise' even though he is fast approaching his 80th birthday.

In an interview on UK TV show 'This Morning', Tom, 78, revealed: ''I do some exercises in the morning when I wake up and I'm on them. That's what I've been doing, squatting getting up and punching, squatting getting up punching.''

Presenter Eamonn Holmes - who underwent double hip replacement surgery at the start of 2016 - quickly asked if he was able to carry out the full workout with his false hip, to which Tom replied: ''Yeah, oh yeah, it worked fantastic.''

Co-host Ruth Langsford - who is married to Eamonn - then queried whether he was doing more exercise because of his fixed hip, to which Tom answered: ''Yeah. That's my New Year's resolution, eat less and work out more.''

The 'It's Not Unusual' hitmaker - who is returning as a mentor on the new series of pop star search show 'The Voice - went on to reveal when he first discovered his vocal talents, admitting he knew when he was at school that he could sing and he had the confidence to perform.

He said: ''When I was in school, when I was a kid, I would sing something and people would say, 'Wow that sounds great that doesn't sound like what we've heard on the original.'

''Because there are a lot of singers in my family, a lot of my family sing and to cousins, they asked them, 'What was different about Tom when he was a kid?' They said, 'Well the big difference with him was not only the way he sounded but he had to get on the table to perform.' Most children they shy away in the corner and they've got to be coaxed to sing, apparently I wanted to get on the table so that was the big difference.''