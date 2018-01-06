Sir Tom Jones will still sing 'Sex Bomb' when he's 80.

The 77-year-old singer - who recently underwent a hip replacement operation - insists his advancing years doesn't mean he should tone down his performances of the saucy song and he plans to keep it in his concerts for years to come.

He said: ''I'll still be singing 'Sex Bomb' at 80 - I've got a new hip. I'll be looking for more new parts, you never know.''

Tom will be returning to TV screens at the weekend with the new series of 'The Voice' and he admitted it was the thought of seeing all the talent on the show that kept him going when he was in hospital after his hip operation.

He said:'' When you are stuck in hospital after an operation, 'The Voice' was the perfect thing to look forward to.''

And the 'What's New Pussycat' singer has already proven to be a big hit with show newcomer Olly Murs' beloved mother.

Tom told Closer magazine: ''Olly's mother came backstage and gave me a big kiss! Olly was like, 'You kissed her on the lips'. But no, she kissed me on the lips.''

Meanwhile, Tom recently hinted he'd been a victim of sexual harassment in his career.

He said: ''Things have always happened in the music industry as well. There's been people complaining about publicists and different things they've been expected to do to get a record contract, just like a film contract.

''There were a few things like that. But you avoid it. You just walk out ... But what's tried on women is tried on men as well.

When asked whether he had personally experienced sexual abuse in the music industry, he said: ''It wasn't bad, just somebody tried to pull ... it was a question and I said, 'No thank you.' You think, 'Well, I've got to get away from this person and it can't be like this.'

''You should know that yourself, you don't do things just because you think, 'I should do this.' Your own mind will tell you that. Not just in showbusiness, but in any thing you're in.''