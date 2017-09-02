Sir Tom Jones has postponed his US tour due to ill health.

Just days before the 77-year-old singer was due to kick off the concert series in Bethlehem, Pennsylvania, he announced that he has pushed the dates back to next year on medical advice.

A statement on his website explained: ''Following medical advice, Sir Tom Jones has announced that he will unfortunately be postponing his US tour, which was due to commence in Bethlehem, PA on Wednesday 6th September.

''Dates are being re-scheduled for May and June 2018 and all tickets will remain valid for the new dates, details of which, will follow as soon as possible.

''Tom sends his sincere apologies to his fans and looks forward to seeing them all again in 2018.

''Any customers wishing to get a refund should contact their point of purchase.''

The exact nature of Sir Tom's illness is unclear.

The star was due to perform at 17 shows across the US, with support from 'The Voice UK' contestants Into The Ark who Tom mentored on the show.

Into The Ark shared Tom's announcement on Twitter and wrote: ''Some news about the US tour with @RealSirTomJones...our thoughts are with Sir Tom and his speedy recovery - see you in May 2018.''