Sir Tom Jones was forced to cancel his gig in West Sussex on Wednesday (18.07.18) night after falling ill.

The 78-year-old singer was scheduled to perform at Stansted Park near Chichester, England, last night but he was forced to pull out at the last minute after doctors advised him not to take to the stage.

Taking to his Twitter account, Sir Tom's management released a statement on his behalf, which read: ''It is with regret that we have to cancel Tom Jones' performance at Stansted Park this evening.

''Unfortunately, Sir Tom is unwell and has been advised by doctors not to perform.

''All ticket holders will receive a full refund by contacting their point of purchase.

''We apologise for any inconvenience this causes and we wish Tom well. (sic)''

It's not yet known what is wrong with the 'Sex Bomb' hitmaker, but the boss of Chester Racecourse Richard Thomas is confident tonight's (19.07.18) sell-out concert will still go ahead.

He told the Chester Chronicle newspaper: ''I have just spoken to the Liz Hobbs Group, which is promoting the event, and they have told me they do not foresee any problems with tomorrow night's concert. The band who will be playing with him is now en route to Chester and at the moment do not see any issue.''

Chester Racecourse have since tweeted: ''We have been in contact with Sir Tom Jones' Management who have confirmed that at this time the concert at Chester Racecourse is to go ahead tomorrow as planned. They have also confirmed that the band are en route to Chester.''

This isn't the first time Sir Tom has pulled out of a show at the last minute as he was forced to scrap his US tour - just five days before it was scheduled to kick off - in September due to ill health.