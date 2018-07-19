Sir Tom Jones is battling a bacterial infection.

The 78-year-old music legend has been forced to axe a second concert, this time at Chester Racecourse this evening (19.07.18), as he receives treatment in hospital for the condition.

However, his team are hoping for a ''speedy recovery'' and have rescheduled the planned performance for August 12.

The 'Not Unusual' hitmaker is ''extremely disappointed'' not to be able to perform for fans.

A statement on the singer's Twitter reads: ''It is with regret that we have to postpone Tom Jones' performance at Chester Racecourse this evening. This show will be rescheduled for Sunday, August 12. All tickets will remain valid for the rescheduled date.

''Sir Tom Jones has a bacterial infection for which he is being treated in hospital. The condition is being well managed and we are hoping for a speedy recovery.

''He is extremely sorry and disappointed not to be able to perform tonight and sincerely apologises for inconveniences caused to the audience and all those who are involved in the event.''

The Welsh star had to pull out of his West Sussex gig on Wednesday (18.07.18) night after falling ill.

Tom was scheduled to perform at Stansted Park near Chichester, England, but had to cancel at the last minute after doctors advised him not to take to the stage.

Taking to his Twitter account, Tom's management released a statement on his behalf, which read: ''It is with regret that we have to cancel Tom Jones' performance at Stansted Park this evening.

''Unfortunately, Sir Tom is unwell and has been advised by doctors not to perform.

''All ticket holders will receive a full refund by contacting their point of purchase.

''We apologise for any inconvenience this causes and we wish Tom well. (sic)''

Tonight's (19.07.18) cancellation is no doubt gutting for the boss of Chester Racecourse Richard Thomas, who was confident the sell-out show would still go ahead.

He told the Chester Chronicle newspaper: ''I have just spoken to the Liz Hobbs Group, which is promoting the event, and they have told me they do not foresee any problems with tomorrow night's concert. The band who will be playing with him is now en route to Chester and at the moment do not see any issue.''

This isn't the first time the 'Sex Bomb' hitmaker has pulled out of a show at the last minute as he was forced to scrap his US tour - just five days before it was scheduled to kick off - in September due to ill health.