Sir Tom Jones will perform two nights at Hampton Court Palace Festival.

The 77-year-old music legend shows no signs of slowing down as he is set to play consecutive nights in the stunning grounds of the royal palace in London on June 21 and June 22.

The 'Not Unusual' hitmaker joins an already stellar line-up of Lionel Richie, The Beach Boys, Gary Barlow, Jools Holland, Paloma Faith and Joe Bonamassa.

Also announced today (21.02.18), the Royal Philharmonic Concert Orchestra will entertain the masses on June 23.

Former Take That star Gary had to add a second night after the first sold out in under an hour.

The 47-year-old heartthrob will have the honour of playing the Base Court - one of the Tudor courtyards at the palace in Richmond-upon-Thames.

Tickets for the festival - which is supported by award-winning cruise line Viking - are on sale now, and the event is in its 26th year, with a host of legendary artists set to take to the famous stage.

The acts will perform at the 3,000-seat auditorium, set against the backdrop of Henry VIII's magnificent Tudor Palace.

Stephen Flint Wood, Managing Director of Arts & Entertainment, IMG said: ''We are absolutely thrilled to announce our first acts as part of a stellar line-up for Hampton Court Palace Festival 2018.

''Watching some of the world's greatest musicians within the idyllic setting of one of the Historic Royal Palaces is the perfect way to spend a summer's evening.''

Kicking off the run will be guitarist and singer/songwriter Bonamassa on June 12, while Jools Holland is expected to bring the energy and classic songs from his time performing with his Rhythm & Blues Orchestra when he arrives on June 14.

And, iconic group The Beach Boys will follow on June 15 and 16, boasting timeless hits like 'Good Vibrations' and 'God Only Knows' from their impressive catalogue.

Tickets for Tom and the Royal Philharmonic Concert Orchestra dates are on sale at 9am, on Friday (23.02.18) www.hamptoncourtpalacefestival.com