Chart-topping singer Sir Tom Jones was among the attendees at a booze-fuelled bash in London over the weekend.
An alcohol-fuelled party attended by Sir Tom Jones and Guns N' Roses rocker Axl Rose was reportedly shut down due to excessive noise.
The bash was staged in a bar at the Chiltern Firehouse luxury hotel and restaurant in Central London on Sunday (18.06.17) and although it officially finished at 3am, Sir Tom and Axl stuck around to watch a boxing match between Andre Ward and Russian Sergey Kovalev from Las Vegas.
A source told The Sun newspaper: ''The music was pumping.
''There was screaming, with boozy celebs cheering the fight from Las Vegas, which didn't start until 4.20am UK time.''
However, the bash - which was also attended by Kate Moss' ex-husband Jamie Hince - was eventually shut down after noise officials were called to the venue.
The insider explained: ''The bar manager tried to argue it was a private party. The Westminster council officials were made to wait outside by security.
''Management eventually turned the music off but the shouting continued.''
Sir Tom has previously admitted that despite his advancing years, he remains a ''nocturnal creature''.
The 77-year-old star said: ''I'm rarely in bed before 4am. Sleep until midday, rise for lunch. I'm a nocturnal creature, really.''
However, the 'It's Not Unusual' hitmaker also revealed he has taken to going on long walks in order to escape the stresses of fame.
Speaking in 2015, Sir Tom said: ''I walk to relax. I used to run six miles a day, but my right knee started giving me trouble. So now when I'm in London I don dark glasses and an anorak with a hoodie, and walk.
''It doesn't always work. I was crossing Lambeth Bridge recently when this van driver yelled: 'Do you want a lift, Tom?'''
