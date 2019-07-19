Thousands of computer analysts were hired to work on Tom Hooper's 'Cats' movie to apply ''digital fur'' to the actors who play the feline characters.

The live-action adaptation of Andrew Lloyd Webber's iconic 1981 stage musical - which itself is based on 'Old Possum's Book Of Practical Cats' by T. S. Eliot - has an all-star cast of actors portraying the animal alter egos and no CGI technology was used in the choreography of the dances or the movements in the body and faces.

The first glimpse of the film was seen in the brand new trailer that was unveiled on Thursday night (18.09.19) and it can now be revealed that computer experts painstakingly added the fur frame by frame.

According to the Daily Mail newspaper's Baz Bamigboye column, Hooper spent over a year trying to find the best technique and eventually gave the go-ahead for technicians across four continents have been painstakingly adding the fur frame by frame.

The movie features all-star cast which includes Dame Judi Dench, Idris Elba, James Corden, Rebel Wilson, Taylor Swift and Jennifer Hudson and Judi - who plays Old Deuteronomy in the film - told the publication that she sang and danced as directed while wearing a bodysuit covered with motion capture sensors.

She said: ''I was covered in them! Like a new type of measles. It's all me.''

The film will be edited in specialist post-production facilities located in London, Adelaide, Bangalore and Montreal and an insider explained: ''It's not hundreds of people, it's thousands of people, you can't do it all in one city. December's not very far away.''

The movie scheduled for release in December 2019 and will follow a tribe of cats called the Jellicles over the course of a night who make what is known as ''the Jellicle choice'' and decide which cat will ascend to the Heaviside Layer and come back to a new life.