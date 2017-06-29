Tom Holland stole Zendaya's leather jacket.

The 21-year-old actor stars as Peter Parker and his titular web-slinging alter ego alongside Zendaya's Michelle in the upcoming Marvel movie 'Spider-Man: Homecoming', and the brunette beauty has said that because the pair are ''the same size'', Tom has pinched the ''really nice'' jacket from her collection.

Speaking to 'Entertainment Tonight' at the world premiere for the movie in Los Angeles on Wednesday (28.06.17), 20-year-old Zendaya said: ''Sadly we're the same size. I have this really nice leather jacket and he was running out of clothes on the press tour, and he was like, 'Oh, I really like this jacket.' And I was like, 'Try it on.' And it fit him.

''I didn't really know he was literally going to take it. So he still has it somewhere. In fact, thank you for reminding me [because] I need to let him know he needs to get that sent back to me.''

The news comes after Tom previously admitted to still having the jacket, although he isn't sure where he left it.

He said: ''I ran out of new clothes and was like, 'Yo mate, can you help me out? I don't have any clothes to wear for this event.' And she was like, 'Oh I have this jacket, do you want to borrow it?' And I tried it on. I still have it. I even saw her in New York like, two days ago, she's like, 'Can I have the jacket back?' And I was like, 'Yeah, I don't I don't know where it is.'''

But the actor did admit his co-star is ''the one to go to'' when it comes to fashion tips, as she is the best at ''serving looks''.

He gushed: ''Zendaya is the one. At serving looks, she is the one to go to for tips.''