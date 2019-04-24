Tom Holland thanked Marvel fans for their support after he missed the 'Avengers: Endgame' premiere in Los Angeles on Monday (24.04.19).
The 22-year-old actor - who portrays Spider-Man in the MCU - was unable to join co-stars including Brie Larson, Chris Hemsworth and Scarlett Johansson on the red carpet earlier this week because he is in Atlanta shooting 'Chaos Walking' alongside Daisy Ridley and Nick Jonas but he wanted to assure the franchise's ''amazing'' supporters that he appreciated their backing.
Speaking on his Instagram Story, Tom said: ''Hey everyone. I just wanted to do a little message and say sorry I wasn't at the premiere last night. I'm here in Alabama. Not I'm not, I'm in Atlanta shooting 'Chaos Walking'.
''I noticed on the red carpet that there was a thank you cam for all our fans, our amazing fans, so I wanted to do my own and say thank you for letting me be part of this amazing Marvel journey.''
And Tom said his life had ''changed'' since making his Marvel debut in the 2016 movie 'Captain America: Civil War'.
He added: ''It's really changed my life and I could've never imagine this would happen to me.
''So, thank you so much. I hope the premiere was amazing as the last one. I'm sure it was better, I'm sure it was amazing.''
The 'Spider-Man: Far From Home' star went on to praise the movie's directing duo Anthony and Joe Russo and urged his fans to see the film.
He continued: ''The Russo Brothers, you're amazing. I hope the film performs in every way possible. Thank you everyone so much, and go and see 'Avengers: Endgame'!''
