Tom Holland was never given the script for 'Avengers: Endgame' to stop him from spilling spoilers.

The 22-year-old actor plays Spider-Man in the Marvel Cinematic Universe and has become notorious for revealing details of upcoming Marvel films prematurely and 'Avengers: Endgame' co-director Joe Russo has revealed that to ensure Tom ''keeps his mouth shut'' they never gave him an entire copy of the script and only provided him with his character's lines.

Speaking at a press event attended by Bollywood site Pinkvilla, Russo said: ''Yeah, Tom Holland does not get the script. Tom Holland gets his lines and that's it. He doesn't even know who he's acting opposite of. We'll just, we use like very vague terms to describe to him what is happening in the scene because he has a very difficult time keeping his mouth shut!''

Holland previously spilled to fans the title of his upcoming stand-alone film, 'Spider-Man: Far From Home', when he logged onto social media to speak with his fans and accidentally showed viewers a tablet with the script's front page on full display.

Tom also revealed during the press tour for 'Spider-Man: Homecoming' that Marvel was planning a trilogy of films to focus on the adventures of Peter Parker as well as accidentally ruining the end of 'Avengers: Infinity War' for an entire theatre of people after shouting ''I'm alive!'' before the film started.

The last instalment of the Marvel franchise saw Spider-Man disappearing along with half the population while the villainous Thanos escaped to a remote planet.

'Avengers: Endgame' will be released in the UK on April 25, 2019 - almost one year on from the release of 'Avengers: Infinity War' -and the US release will follow on April 26, 2019.