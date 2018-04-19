The Russo brother gave Tom Holland a ''really fake script'' to stop him revealing the secrets of 'Avengers: Infinity War'.

Anthony Russo and Joe Russo have directed the much-anticipated new Marvel movie, and they've gone to great lengths to keep details of their latest effort under wraps, including giving the Spider-Man actor - who finds it hard to remain tight-lipped - a fake script.

Speaking to BBC Radio Scotland, Joe explained: ''Tom's had a couple of slip-ups in the past, he's on the black list now.

''We wrote fake scripts, we wrote a really fake script for Tom Holland.''

The movie boasts a star-studded cast that includes the likes of Robert Downey Jr, Chris Pratt, Chris Evans, Scarlett Johansson and Chris Hemsworth.

And each of the stars was given fake script pages in a bid to keep the plot a secret.

Joe shared: ''They were all kept in the dark.

''They trust us enough that they understand their motivations on set, we can give them enough of a hint as to where they're coming from and where they're going.

''A lot of it is relationship-based so it's just about behaving truthfully when they're on camera together and the objectives of each scene are contained in the scene. There's no reason for anyone to know the overall goal of the villain other than my brother and I.''

Meanwhile, Joe recently revealed the identity of the one Marvel character he wishes he could've included in the upcoming film.

Asked who he would include if he was given the chance, Joe replied: ''It would probably be Wolverine.''