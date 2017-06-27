Tom Holland signed pictures of comic books and threw them down to fans waiting outside his hotel - but had to stop because it made police ''mad''.
The 'Spiderman: Homecoming' actor was told he couldn't go and meet the loyal supporters who were waiting outside his hotel because he didn't have time to leave the building between interviews, so in order to make them feel appreciated, he began signing pages from 'Spider-Man' comics and throwing them down to the assembled group instead.
However, the 21-year-old star eventually had to stop his kind gesture because officers looking after the crowd got ''mad''.
He said: ''The thing is, we weren't allowed to leave the hotel because of timing issues, we had to get right to an interview.
''So our way of, like, sending the fans things was scrunching up signed pictures and throwing them out the window.
''Admittedly, the police got really mad at one point and were like, 'Stop throwing pictures!' But yeah, we got as many out as we could.''
While shooting the movie, Tom struck up a firm friendship with Zendaya, who plays one of the classmates of his alter ego Peter Parker, and not only does he go to her for fashion advice, he's even been borrowing clothes from the 23-year-old actress.
He told 'Entertainment Tonight': ''I ran out of new clothes and was like, 'Yo mate, can you help me out? I don't have any clothes to wear for this event.' And she was like, 'Oh I have this jacket, do you want to borrow it?' And I tried it on. I still have it.
''I even saw her in New York like, two days ago, she's like, 'Can I have the jacket back?' And I was like, 'Yeah, I don't I don't know where it is.'
''Zendaya is the one. At serving looks, she is the one to go to for tips.''
