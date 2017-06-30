Tom Holland wants to stay in London ''for as long as he can'' but admits he does love the Los Angeles sunshine.
Tom Holland wants to stay in London ''for as long as he can''.
The 'Spider-Man: Homecoming' star is keen to stay in the British capital for as long as possible but he does love the Los Angeles sunshine.
He said: ''I'm a London boy, born and bred, and I'll be there for as long as I can. But that said, I do love Los Angeles, I love the sunshine and one day I'm sure I'll be here.''
And Tom gushed about the ''whirlwind'' reaction to him playing the iconic superhero.
Speaking to reporters at the Los Angeles premiere, he shared: ''It's surreal, I can't believe this is happening. And the fact that I'm here today on Hollywood Boulevard with all of these amazing people, it's just mind-blowing.
''I can't describe to you how amazing I feel, this has been such a whirlwind. The fact that this movie is finally coming out is blowing my mind and I'm so honoured to be here.''
Meanwhile, Tom previously revealed both Chris Hemsworth and Robert Downey Jr. - who too play Marvel superheroes - were on hand to give him advice about fame.
He said: ''Chris Hemsworth gave me some great advice. Once I got cast, he sent me a lovely email about just make sure you keep your feet on the ground and don't let this affect you. You keep your family and your friends close and that's exactly what I've done. That's why I've brought my best friend with me as my assistant - Harrison. He is my best buddy really - but don't tell Marvel! ...
''Rob gave me some sound advice when I did my screen test. He came up to me and said, 'Relax and let your body take over, and if it is meant to be then it is meant to be.' And here we are today.''
