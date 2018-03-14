Tom Holland has admitted he'd love for Spider-Man to become friends with 'Black Panther' character Shuri in a future Marvel movie.

The 21-year-old actor plays the lycra-clad superhero and his alter ego Peter Parker in the Marvel Cinematic Universe (MCU), and after striking up a friendship with Shuri actress Letitia Wright, he has said he would love to travel to the fictional world of Wakanda - where 'Black Panther' takes place - in a future movie.

He told Entertainment Weekly magazine: ''I think Peter would love it. There's some great moments in the comics where Peter ends up there. And Letitia and I have become really good friends over the last year and a bit. It would be brilliant to have our characters meet up, it would be so funny. She's brilliant in the movie, she's actually my favourite part of 'Black Panther'.''

It's unlikely Tom will get his wish any time soon though, as although Wakanda is set to feature in 'Avengers: Infinity War', Peter and Shuri aren't thought to be getting screen time together.

And Marvel Studios president Kevin Feige recently admitted the company already have a plan in place for 'Black Panther 2', so Tom might have to wait even longer to see his dream come true.

When asked what he could reveal about 'Black Panther 2', Kevin said: ''Nothing specific to reveal, other than to say we absolutely will do that. One of the favourite pastimes at Marvel Studios is sitting around on a Part One and talking and dreaming about what we would do in a Part Two. There have been plenty of those conversations as we were putting together the first 'Black Panther'. We have ideas and a pretty solid direction on where we want to head with the second one.''

Tom will next take to the big screen as Spider-Man in the ensemble movie 'Avengers: Infinity War', which is set to be released on April 27.